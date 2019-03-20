VAN ALSTYNE-Joyce Kislack passed away peacefully March 11, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. Born June 22, 1934 in Winona, MN to Ruth and John Buche, Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 57 years, Art Kislack. Joyce is survived by her brother John Buche and his wife Helen; children Michael Kislack and his wife Wanda; Stephen Kislack and his partner Joseph Liu, and Susan Kislack Torma and her husband Michael; grandchildren: Shane Kislack, Chris Murphy, Ashley Murphy, Chris Torma and Matt Torma; 4 great grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was especially close to Carol, Karen, and Karl Buche. Joyce attended business school in Rochester, MN, and accepted her first position in downtown Rochester.

At the instance encouragement of her brother John, Joyce moved to Lafayette, IN where John, a member of the U.S. Navy, was attending Purdue University. It was there she met Art, also in the Navy and a student at Purdue. Six months later, Joyce and Art were married. Together they raised three children, built three barns and a house with their own hands and enjoyed 57 years together. The couple moved to Van Alstyne, TX in 1980 and made this community their home.

While her children were young Joyce was an active volunteer in their schools and extracurricular activities. She was a room mother, Den Mother, library assistant, 4-H leader, camp chaperon, show horse chauffer, and always ready to lend a helping hand. Later, Joyce went back to work for a small petroleum company in Dallas, TX and worked there until her retirement.

After retiring, Joyce, a lifelong seamstress, knitter, and embroiderer, began quilting. Applying the same exacting precision to her quilting that she did to her other handwork, Joyce quickly became a master quilter. She created numerous pieces of art that are treasured by family and friends. Joyce and Roxanne Rentzel opened and ran The Carriage House Quilt Shoppe in downtown Van Alstyne for several years. Joyce remained active in the Grayson County Quilters Guild until her move to Louisiana.

In Van Alstyne, Joyce was active in Holy Family Catholic Church, President of Footlighters Community Theater Group, on the board of the Van Alstyne Senior Center, shelved books at the public library, volunteered at the Van Alstyne public museum, and supported many other community activities.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 6:00 pm. at Scoggins Funeral Home, Van Alstyne, TX, with a rosary beginning at 7:00. A funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Van Alstyne, TX, Thursday, March 21, at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Stephen W. Bierschenk.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . www.woundedwarriorproject.org The family thanks Ms. Maxine Moore of Home Instead Senior Care of Shreveport, LA for the outstanding care, tenderness and compassion she shared with Joyce.

