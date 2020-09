Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Nadine Woods, age 75, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Mrs. Woods is survived by her family, daughter, Tammy Adame of Denison, TX; three grandchildren, her brother, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Nadine will be held Wednesday, September 9th, 2pm at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Mrs. Woods will lie in state from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. There is no set time for family visitation.

