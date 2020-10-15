Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Ann Phelps, age 69, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Medical City in McKinney, Texas.

Mrs. Phelps is survived by her family, parents, Clifton and Lola McFadden, sons, Frederick Lewis Goins, Derrick Raymoen Goins, Michael Lavar Phelps, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brothers, William McFadden, Clifton Duone McFadden, sisters, Elwanda Hamilton, Tonya Thompson, and Judy Darlene McFadden

Memorial service for Mrs. Phelps will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store