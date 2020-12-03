Katherine Gaines Slagle, 99, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison with Brother Doug Bilderback officiating.

COVID guidelines will be followed with Masks and Social Distancing.

She is survived by her son, Daily Slagle III of Denison; daughters, Mary Lou Hoover of Austin and Kayleen Ruth of Denison; brother, L.H. Gaines of Tucson, AZ and sister, Mary Garvin of Denison.

