1/
KATHERINE SLAGLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Gaines Slagle, 99, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison with Brother Doug Bilderback officiating.
COVID guidelines will be followed with Masks and Social Distancing.
She is survived by her son, Daily Slagle III of Denison; daughters, Mary Lou Hoover of Austin and Kayleen Ruth of Denison; brother, L.H. Gaines of Tucson, AZ and sister, Mary Garvin of Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved