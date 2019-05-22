Neva J. Harvey of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away May 17, 2019 at Ashley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born May 17, 1934 in Lonoke, Arkansas to Bernard E. Jones and Edna Jones.

Neva grew up in Conway, Arkansas, and later attended Mabelvale High School where she graduated with the class of 1952. After briefly attending Arkansas State Teacher's College, she joined the United States Air Force. Soon after enlisting, Neva met William (Bill) Harvey and they were married February 9, 1956. She separated from the military after getting married in order to stay with Bill as he moved around the world with the Air Force. In 1976 they settled in Sherman, Texas where they lived until retiring to Bella Vista, AR in 1991.

Although she left the military, Neva continued to work as a civil servant for the Department of Defense as they moved from location to location and eventually retired from civil service at the US Post Office in Sherman, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Richard.

She is survived by her husband William Harvey; son, Jim Harvey of Bella Vista, AR; sister Dearl Graupner of Little Rock, AR; brother Paul Jones of Neosho, MO; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held May 22, 2019 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, AR with visitation at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. and a reception immediately following the service. Memorials may be given to the .

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 22, 2019