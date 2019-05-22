Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
2258 Forest Hills Blvd.
Bella Vista, AR 72715
(479) 855-1611
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
2258 Forest Hills Blvd.
Bella Vista, AR 72715
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bella Vista Community Church
75 E Lancashire Blvd
Bella Vista, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neva Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neva J (Jones) Harvey


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Neva J (Jones) Harvey Obituary
Neva J. Harvey of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away May 17, 2019 at Ashley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Rogers, Arkansas. She was born May 17, 1934 in Lonoke, Arkansas to Bernard E. Jones and Edna Jones.
Neva grew up in Conway, Arkansas, and later attended Mabelvale High School where she graduated with the class of 1952. After briefly attending Arkansas State Teacher's College, she joined the United States Air Force. Soon after enlisting, Neva met William (Bill) Harvey and they were married February 9, 1956. She separated from the military after getting married in order to stay with Bill as he moved around the world with the Air Force. In 1976 they settled in Sherman, Texas where they lived until retiring to Bella Vista, AR in 1991.
Although she left the military, Neva continued to work as a civil servant for the Department of Defense as they moved from location to location and eventually retired from civil service at the US Post Office in Sherman, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Richard.
She is survived by her husband William Harvey; son, Jim Harvey of Bella Vista, AR; sister Dearl Graupner of Little Rock, AR; brother Paul Jones of Neosho, MO; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held May 22, 2019 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, AR with visitation at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. and a reception immediately following the service. Memorials may be given to the .
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now