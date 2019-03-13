Ronald D Clark, 80 passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, March 11,2019 at the Woodlands Rehabilitation Center of Denison. He was born Friday, December 2, 1938 to Francis and Mary (Murphy) Clark in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ron graduated from high school in Indianapolis. He serviced in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963. During that time, he met and married the love of his life, Dollie on Saturday, October 8, 1960 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron was employed with the UDSA Food Safety Inspections Services of Meat and Poultry Inspection for many years. He was a member of with the Elks Lodge, Eagles Lodge and American Legion. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dollie; daughter, Mary Thomas and brother, Jackie L Clark. Ron is survived by his son; Robert and husband Mike Brower of Oakland, California, daughter Peggy J. and husband Larry Brinlee of Whitesboro, Texas, a sister Bonnie J. Westerfield of Indianapolis, Indiana and 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Mr. Clark's visitation hour will be from 6pm to 7pm. Thursday, March 14 at Johnson-Moore in Denison. Services will be 10am, Friday, March 15 at Johnson-Moore in Denison with Reverend Doctor Cheri Fry officiating. Pallbearers are Robby Thomas, Dakota Thomas, Darby Ballou, Samantha Seymour, Jacob Wilson and Fliesha Henslee. Honorary pallbearers are Clay Higbee, Ricky Don Taylor, Jacob Simons, Aimee Ballou and Larry Thomas. Military services will be conducted by Ft Hood Honor Guard at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. In lieu of flowers, per Ron's request, please donate to any Alzheimer's organization of choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary