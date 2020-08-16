The world lost a generous and truly kindhearted man on July 28, 2020. Andy Stole passed away suddenly while mowing his lawn. If you knew Andy, you couldn't imagine a more appropriate exit than that.

Andrew Carl Stole was born on January 26, 1956 to Carl and Barbara Stole, the last of three children. He grew up in the Lake Stevens area on the family farm atop Cavalero's Hill looking down on the Snohomish river and skyline of Everett. His family homesteaded the place back around 1915 and it was a source of pride to all the folks that had the privilege to live there.

Andy graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1974 and went on to work for many years at Frontier Lumber in the Lake Stevens area and later at Boeing. He married Mary Albin from Granite Falls in 1977 and together they had two wonderful sons, Tyson and Drew.

There was nothing Andy couldn't do, just like his father Carl. He was everyone's go to guy on construction and building projects. If you were struggling with a building problem, Handy Andy had a solution for it.

Andy leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Mary Stole; their son, Tyson and wife, Valerie Stole and their daughter Freyja; their son, Drew Stole; and his sister Christine Hinricksen as well as many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl; Mother, Barbara; and sister Karen.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. We know Andy is in heaven right now and showing the other angels how to do drywall ... correctly. God Bless Andy Stole.

A memorial get together will happen at a later date. January 26, 1956 - July 28, 2020



