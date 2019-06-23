Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Wennerberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arnold Helmer Wennerberg August 7, 1924 - June 17, 2019 Arnold Helmer Wennerberg passed away at Warm Beach Health Center on June 17, 2019. He was born in Seattle, Washington, on August 7, 1924 to Hilmer and Elin Wennerberg. In 1925, the family moved to Stanwood, where he has lived for 93 years. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Stanwood, in 1943. He worked on a chicken farm and at the Carnation milk plant. He was then drafted into the army and stationed at Fort Lewis and in Japan. After being discharged, he began carpentry work for over 50 years. He built and remodeled many churches, homes, and commercial buildings in a job he loved. Arnold married Mary Woge, of Marysville, on October 4, 1957. They had four children. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie Fifield; and his son, Greg (2017). He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Lisa Finley (Michael); his sons, Arne (Diane) and Eric; as well as ten grandchildren; and five great-granddaughters. He loved the Lord and was always active in the church. He is the only original member of New View church, previously called Stanwood Assembly of God, where his memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m, 8028 272nd St. NW, Stanwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New View church missions, or Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mt. Vernon.



