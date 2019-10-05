Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jeanne Pattison-Lehning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jan. 2, 1936-Sept. 23, 2019 A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her, Barbara Pattison-Lehning died peacefully in her home in Kirkland, WA surrounded by family and friends. Living her entire life in Western Washington, Barbara was inspiration to all who knew her. Professionally, she was a political advocate who worked to advance the rights of children with learning disabilities within the public educational system. Privately, she was the epitome of a selfless caregiver, constantly putting the needs of others before her own. Her motto of "Make every day an adventure" will surely be her legacy. Barbara Jeanne was born in Tacoma, WA, eldest of four children to Richard and Elizabeth Bennatts. She grew up on Bainbridge Island and later earned a Bachelor's in Communications from the University of Washington . She furthered her studies at Seattle University where she earned a Masters in Business Administration. Through much of the 70's and 80's, Barbara was an advocate for students with special needs in the Washington state public school system, working with individuals from the local school boards, Seattle City Council, and the state government. She even met Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. Barbara first married Arthur Pattison and raised two sons and two daughters while living in Seattle, WA. She later re-married Thomas Lehning on August 27, 1983. They remained married for 33 years until Tom passed away in 2016. Barbara was also active in community affairs and served on several local boards. Barbara loved good wine, spicy food, and intelligent conversation with friends and family. With a great sense of humor and a gigantic heart, she always took care of those around her. Barbara loved travel and adventure. Even while being treated for brain cancer, she continued to live each day to the fullest. This past May, while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment, Barbara completed a sky-dive from 13,500 feet! Her loving nature and determination will be greatly missed. Barbara is survived by brother, John; and sisters, Tudor and Sue; daughters, Trishawn (Jon) and Kimberly (Jeffrey); son, Mark (Connie), stepdaughters, Jennifer (Karl), Lisa (Kerry), and stepson, Douglas (Sandi); as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded by son, Scott Pattison (1962-2019). There will be a "Celebration of Life" at Palisade Restaurant on October 12, 2019, 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005 or by phone, 206-987-4844. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

