Barbara Anne Branham Miars 1923 - 2019 Barbara Miars died peacefully in her sleep at home on Christmas Day, 2019. She loved the holidays, and no doubt was welcomed in heaven with bells ringing and carols being sung. Barbara was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1923 to Harold Delaney Branham and Anna Louise Goodrich Cole Branham. She had a beloved brother, Kimball Goodrich Cole; and a sister, Muriel Branham Christisen; both have preceded her in death. Barb graduated from Washburn High School, Minappolis, MN in 1941, and from Carleton College in Northfield, MN in 1945. She married the Rev. Bernard G. Miars in 1948, and they welcomed a son, Jeffrey Goodrich Miars (1950); and a daughter, Shelley Branham Miars (1951) to complete their family. Barb and Bernie served four parishes in Iowa, during Bernie's professional career; Burlington, Council Bluffs, Waterloo and Clinton. In Council Bluffs particularly, Barbara formed treasured friendships that endured until the end of her life. During their time in Iowa, Barb worked as an Adoptive Placement Social Worker in Council Bluffs; Director of the YWCA, and Director of the Seniors program in Clinton. When Bernie retired in 1980, they returned to Minneapolis, and Barb spent the next 17 years as Seniors' Income Assistance Director at the Neighborhood Involvement Program. After her husband's death in 1997, Barbara retired, and moved to Snohomish, WA, where she lived and flourished for the next 22 years. She was very involved in her church, St. John's Episcopal. She volunteered at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. She was active in her women's group, PEO. She volunteered at the Snohomish Visitor Center. She was in a crafts group. She played bridge (for fun!). And she took Zumba until the last year of her life! Barbara's entire personal and professional life centered around "Positives". She lived the Golden Rule, she personified kindness, she had friends of all ages and she loved to laugh. It was these qualities that kept her eternally young, and it is these qualities for which she will be remembered. She is survivied by her two children, Jeff (Elizabeth) and Shelley (Julie); grandson, Michael Miars (Heather); nieces, Carole Moore (Bill, deceased), Frani Petrie (Jerry), Pam Bentz (David), CeCe Manly (Peter); nephews, Jon Cole (Kathy), Ralph Cole (Randi); cousin, Hunter Branham (Karen); numerous grand and great nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Gayle Ross, Beverly Campbell, Marian Berge, Millie Wilcoxson, Dorothy Clayton, Mark Miller and many others. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 913 2nd St, Snohomish, WA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.



