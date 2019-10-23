Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Hayes. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 7, 1925 - Oct. 10, 2019 Our beautiful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at her home in Everett, WA on October 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Bernice was born in Everett on September 7, 1925 to Ole and Amanda Roen and lived primarily in Everett her entire life. She graduated from Everett High School in 1944. She worked at the Montgomery Ward department store on Colby for many years and then became manager of the catalog store where she was named Manager of the Year in 1973. She later worked for Jeff's Taxi as a dispatcher. In 1946 Bernice married Cecil W. Hayes and they had one daughter, Darlene Hayes Kuehn, of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by her grandson, Darron (Jennifer) Kuehn; and two very special great-granddaughters, Indigo and Sienna Kuehn. Her four-legged companion, Jaime, was always by her side and misses her mom. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil; her brother, Arthur Roen; and sister, Rosalie Harkema. Bernice outlived most of her friends, but Norma Pilkenton and Barb Sutherland were a constant presence in her life, for which we are very grateful as they were very important to her. In lieu of flowers or cards, please send any donations to the Humane Society, as Bernice was a true animal lover.





Sept. 7, 1925 - Oct. 10, 2019 Our beautiful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at her home in Everett, WA on October 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Bernice was born in Everett on September 7, 1925 to Ole and Amanda Roen and lived primarily in Everett her entire life. She graduated from Everett High School in 1944. She worked at the Montgomery Ward department store on Colby for many years and then became manager of the catalog store where she was named Manager of the Year in 1973. She later worked for Jeff's Taxi as a dispatcher. In 1946 Bernice married Cecil W. Hayes and they had one daughter, Darlene Hayes Kuehn, of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by her grandson, Darron (Jennifer) Kuehn; and two very special great-granddaughters, Indigo and Sienna Kuehn. Her four-legged companion, Jaime, was always by her side and misses her mom. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil; her brother, Arthur Roen; and sister, Rosalie Harkema. Bernice outlived most of her friends, but Norma Pilkenton and Barb Sutherland were a constant presence in her life, for which we are very grateful as they were very important to her. In lieu of flowers or cards, please send any donations to the Humane Society, as Bernice was a true animal lover. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close