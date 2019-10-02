Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM 7603 SR 92 Lake Stevens , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bette Lanore Korneliussen (Brooks), 60, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 24, 2019. Bette was born in Everett, WA, to George and Laurel (McDaniel) Brooks on April 28, 1959, and graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1977. Bette, a devoted mother is survived by her children: Jason Korneliussen (Krissy Sweum), Amber Walsh (Dan), and Lindsey Korneliussen (Boris Betancourt); her beloved granddaughter, Bea Betancourt; and siblings Judy Emery, Rod Brooks, Janet Kluin, and Karen Dettmer. A celebration of Bette's life is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at 7603 SR 92, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.



