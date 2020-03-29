Billy Ray Simpson

Billy Ray Simpson August 18, 1952 - March 18, 2020 Billy Ray Simpson, born August 18, 1952 in Little Rock, AR, departed this life on March 18, 2020 in Monroe, WA. He was 67. Billy had several different careers throughout his life, among his favorite was being a chef and caterer. He also enjoyed creating stained glass, sewing, making puppets, and spending time with his family. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Bonnie; sons: Josh Simpson and Jason Simpson; daughter, Jessica Bauer; siblings: Sam Simpson, David Simpson, Jo Ann Burnett, Mary Farmer, Wilma Higgs, Rhonda Hysmith, Doyle Simpson; grandchildren: McKenzie Bauer, Jayden Fisher, Blake Bauer, Olivia Simpson, Delilah Simpson; and great grandchildren: Willow and Weston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert W. Simpson Sr. and Wilma R. Simpson; and siblings: Roy Edward Simpson, Hubert W. Simpson Jr., Charles Kelly Simpson, Lela May Webb, and Alice Faye Simpson. Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 29, 2020
