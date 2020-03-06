Clayton W. Alexander (1965 - 2020)
Service Information
Obituary
Clayton Willis Alexander Sept. 26, 1965 - March 3, 2020 The Lord blessed us with the life of Clayton Willis Alexander on September 26, 1965 born to Leora and Warren Alexander. The Lord took Clayton gently to heaven with him on March 3, 2020. His life may not have always been easy for Clayton, but nothing ever slowed him down. He lived life to the fullest. He loved all of his family and friends the same way he lived. And his family loved him the same way. Clayton loved hanging out with his family and being outdoors. His biggest hobby was spending time with his siblings. He enjoyed being outside cutting firewood and harvesting cedar bark. He never missed a family gathering. Now that he is with The Lord, he has joined his father, Warren Alexander, grandmother, Bernice Williams, grandfather, Walter "Sambo" Alexander, grandfather, Irven O'Harrah, grandmother, Corrine Steele; uncle, Jerry Alexander, aunt, Clara O'Harrah, aunt, Joanne Runyan, and Uncle Mike O'Harrah; cousins, Robert Cleary, Robin Perry, Dave Hunter; niece, Tara Taylor, great-nephew, Jaymen Taylor. He is survived by his mother and best friend, Leora Vandertie; sister, Tina (John) Crolley, brother, Warren Alexander (Warrine), Tammy Taylor (Lance), brother, Alan Alexander (Angela), brother, Jeff Nissell (Collen); special cousin, Justin Wahlsmith, aunts, Eleanor, Florence, uncle, Harry, aunt, Marlene (Painer), uncle, David, Lynne; daughter, Felicia, granddaughter, Rajalion (Raja) Holland whom he loved unconditionally, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends. Clayton was a proud member of the Tulalip Tribes and will be loved in memory to all who has shared his life. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9am at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be March 7, 2020 at 11am at the Tulalip Tribal Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 6, 2020
