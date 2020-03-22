July 22,1929 - March 12, 2020 Earl Jacobsen, 90, from Marysville, WA, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of March 12, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in the Lake Goodwin area to Carl and Carrie Jacobsen, to the delight of his four sisters. As a teenager the family moved to Marysville where he spent the rest of his life. Earl is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Norma; his son, Jerry (MJ) Jacobsen; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by daughter, Joyce and her husband, Emery Cudaback; his four sisters; and their spouses; and two of his nephews. We would like to thank the devoted staff at Marysville Care Center for their dedicated care they provided him during his stay there. In honor of Earl, we ask that donations be made to the Marysville Food Bank, 4150 88th St. NE, Marysville, WA, 98270. Per his request there will be no service, however there will be a Celebration of his Life for friends and family at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020