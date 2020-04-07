Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Kagarice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Marie Kagarice Eloise Marie Kagarice passed away in peace on March 24, 2020 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was 78. Eloise had two granddaughters, Danielle and Devan, who were the light of her life. She was so happy to see them in the hospital before her condition took a turn for the worse. We are all convinced she "rallied" for them. Eloise is also survived by her loving daughter, JoAnne of Edmonds, WA; and son, Jay of Alabama. Also, daughter-in-law, Melanie Kagarice; nieces, Kathy and Shawn; as well as nephew, Greg (deceased). Eloise had many extended family and friends. We would like to thank Sunrise View of Everett for the wonderful care they gave our Mom, grandmother, aunt and friend these past three years. Eloise was a character who loved to joke around and play games with her friends at the nursing home. Eloise leaves a huge hole in our hearts, but a lasting impression with wonderful memories. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Don't forget the elderly, as I can assure you, they don't forget about you.



Eloise Marie Kagarice Eloise Marie Kagarice passed away in peace on March 24, 2020 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was 78. Eloise had two granddaughters, Danielle and Devan, who were the light of her life. She was so happy to see them in the hospital before her condition took a turn for the worse. We are all convinced she "rallied" for them. Eloise is also survived by her loving daughter, JoAnne of Edmonds, WA; and son, Jay of Alabama. Also, daughter-in-law, Melanie Kagarice; nieces, Kathy and Shawn; as well as nephew, Greg (deceased). Eloise had many extended family and friends. We would like to thank Sunrise View of Everett for the wonderful care they gave our Mom, grandmother, aunt and friend these past three years. Eloise was a character who loved to joke around and play games with her friends at the nursing home. Eloise leaves a huge hole in our hearts, but a lasting impression with wonderful memories. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Don't forget the elderly, as I can assure you, they don't forget about you. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2020

