Erling Dwight Hoxie Jan. 22, 1933 - Jan. 14, 2020 Erling Dwight Hoxie, 86, passed away in Kirkland, WA on January 14, 2020, one week shy of his 87th birthday. Born January 22, 1933 in Arthur, ND, he was the youngest child of Harold and Myrtle Hoxie after his older sister, Arlene. The family experienced hard times during the Depression and were forced to move west after a farming accident left Erling's father disabled. Following a brief stay in Yakima, WA, the family eventually settled in Everett, WA. Erling graduated from Everett High School in 1951 where he met his future wife of 65 years, Elaine. The newlyweds moved to Kirkland, WA to set down their roots and raised four sons. Erling was a machinist for Boeing for 42 years and was one of the "The Incredibles", working on the 747 before the factory roof was finished. Other programs he was involved with included: Jetfoil, 737, 767 and AWACS which sent him around the world servicing the planes. In his personal time, Erling enjoyed hunting, coaching Little League baseball, fixing things and maintaining his beautiful garden. After retirement, he became the neighborhood "go-to" guy and was always willing to help those in need. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his brother-in-law, Ronald Stanke; niece, Marlene Blish (Doug); his sons, Steve, Randy (Roseanne), Pat (Lisa), Mike; grandchildren, Heather Mellon (Brad), Brett Hoxie (Kim) Rachel Ellsworth (Ryan), Jenell Hoxie Linnane (Tom); and six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 6 o'clock p.m., Kirkland Fraternal Eagles Club, 258 Central Way, Kirkland, WA. All are welcome.



