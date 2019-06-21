Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Hobson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 5, 1939 - June 16, 2019 Love – Strength – Integrity On Father's Day, surrounded by family, heaven accepted one of the great ones to enjoy eternal peace. Family meant everything to this great man. Not a single day passed without a phone call or two to the kids. You only had to meet George once to make an instant friend. His compassion moved him to give what was his to anyone in need. Nothing brought George more joy than to help another human being and see a smile upon their face. As a student of history and current events, he fought hard for social justice. He was born in Boley, OK, and moved to Everett, WA, as a young boy. He attended Everett High School, Edmonds Community College and received his Master's License and other Merchant Marine certi-fications. As a teen, he was an avid boxer and was the Seattle Golden Gloves Bantam weight Champion in 1955. He remained a lifelong sports fan. From 1963-1997, Dad worked on the tugboats for Foss Maritime working his way from deckhand to captain, spending his final 10 years with the company as captain of the corporate yacht. He was named in 1980-81 Who's Who in Black America. Dad was a man of many hats and enjoyed many different activities. He was a past master of the M.W. Prince Hall Mason Evergreen Chapter #9. One of his many passions was tending to his vegetable garden and then delivering them to family and friends. He really could cook and he loved every second of it. He is survived by his loving wife, Clementine; his four children, George Jr. (Jennifer), Pam Marsh (Curt), Greg (Rebecca),and Angela (Aderus); seven grand-children: Jacob (Jennifer), Christopher (Leilani), Jillian, Alyssa, Ashley, Aaron and Theresa; and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Albert Hobson and sister, Alverna Hobson and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wred and Ida Hobson as well as three brothers, Lionell, Johnnie and Louis Hobson. Celebration of life to be held June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Everett Boys & Girls Club, 2316 - 12th St., Everett, WA 98201. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Puget Sound Kidney Center or the .



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.