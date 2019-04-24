Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William Nowadnick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 21, 1930 - April 19, 2019 George William Nowadnick was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was born in Chehalis, WA on May 21, 1930. His mom was a homemaker and his father was the owner of Quick Service Transfer, a delivery service in Chehalis. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church. He was a student-athlete, graduating from Chehalis High School in 1948. George attended Pacific Lutheran College in Tacoma, WA where he met a beautiful young woman on the steps of Harstad Hall the first month of their freshman year. Phyllis was 17 years old and quite taken by the handsome football player with "red" hair, dye from the inside of his helmet that managed to appear every time he played a game. They were inseparable and would remain inseparable for another 71 years. George and Phyllis married after their graduation from college and his discharge from the National Guard. Their first home was in Mossyrock, WA where they began teaching careers. At the high school George taught science, including biology, history, typing, and economics. He was also the high school football, basketball, and baseball coach. In 1954 a son, Kurt, was born. In 1954, while coaching a basketball game, it was announced over the loud speaker that his second child, daughter, Jill was born. Daughters, Sara and Gail joined the family in 1961 and 1962. George and his young family moved to Issaquah, WA in 1957. There he taught biology and coached football, basketball, and baseball. From 1961-68 he served as the high school's vice principal and athletic director. In 1968, George accepted the position of principal at Snohomish High School where he became a highly regarded and well-respected leader, sharing his commitment to education and student achievement with all. After getting his superintendent's credentials, he worked as the assistant superintendent overseeing several building projects, including new school construction and major site renovations. After retiring the first time in 1982, George went to work for the American Lutheran Church as Director of Personnel Services, assisting pastors and congregations during times of transitions. After retiring a second time in 1987, he went to work as the principal of Faith Lutheran School. After retiring a third time, he found his fishing pole. George learned to fish in Mossyrock. As Phyllis would say, "everyone fished in Mossyrock." His time on the river would become a life-long joy shared with his children and grandchildren. Those not ready to don waders and join him, relished the treats on the end of his line. When not fishing, George could often be found in his garden, planting corn, harvesting berries, and gathering lettuce. He made sure Phyllis had apples and pears to can and crab apples to pickle. Blueberries were a treat and the mums were beautiful. George was a passionate advocate for schools, using leadership positions to speak out, speak up, and speak for education funding and teacher support. He served on the Snohomish School Board from 1993-1998, and while still a principal, he was a member and president of the Washington Association of Secondary School Principals. George and Phyllis were both active in their church and community, always finding ways to give back, to serve, to support and encourage others. They were founding members of the Lutheran Church in Morton, WA and Our Savior's Lutheran in Issaquah, WA. After moving to Snohomish, WA, they became a beloved part of Christ the King Lutheran Church, serving year after year in one capacity after another, sharing their commitment to service with all. In the community, George was active in Lions. He helped found the Snohomish Education Foundation. He served beside Phyllis at the community kitchen. He volunteered in the Special Offenders Unit of the Monroe Reformatory. George led by example, loving generously and giving selflessly. He treasured family. He remained devoted to his wife, Phyllis from that first day at PLC to his very last day at Providence where he passed peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by Phyllis, all four children, several grandchildren, and a daughter- and son-in-law. George is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 67 years, his very best friend. They were a team, a championship team. He could often be heard saying, "whatever she says." George is also survived by children, Kurt (and Deanna), Jill (and Bob), Sara (and David), and Gail (and Jerry); 10 grandchildren, Kyle (and Katie), Kevin (and Manoela) Nowadnick, Eric (and Michelle) Tweedy, Brittany (and David) Gately, Sherry (and Alex) Tirdil, David and Michael Ferguson, Allison (and Chris) Odell, Alex (and Audrien) Danner, and Andy Danner; and almost four great-grandchildren, Enzo Nowadnick, Austin Nowadnick, Olivia Tirdil, and Baby Gately coming soon! A memorial service celebrating George's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1305 Pine Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snohomish Education Foundation, P. O. Box 1312, Snohomish, WA 98291 or Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1305 Pine Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290.



May 21, 1930 - April 19, 2019 George William Nowadnick was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was born in Chehalis, WA on May 21, 1930. His mom was a homemaker and his father was the owner of Quick Service Transfer, a delivery service in Chehalis. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church. He was a student-athlete, graduating from Chehalis High School in 1948. George attended Pacific Lutheran College in Tacoma, WA where he met a beautiful young woman on the steps of Harstad Hall the first month of their freshman year. Phyllis was 17 years old and quite taken by the handsome football player with "red" hair, dye from the inside of his helmet that managed to appear every time he played a game. They were inseparable and would remain inseparable for another 71 years. George and Phyllis married after their graduation from college and his discharge from the National Guard. Their first home was in Mossyrock, WA where they began teaching careers. At the high school George taught science, including biology, history, typing, and economics. He was also the high school football, basketball, and baseball coach. In 1954 a son, Kurt, was born. In 1954, while coaching a basketball game, it was announced over the loud speaker that his second child, daughter, Jill was born. Daughters, Sara and Gail joined the family in 1961 and 1962. George and his young family moved to Issaquah, WA in 1957. There he taught biology and coached football, basketball, and baseball. From 1961-68 he served as the high school's vice principal and athletic director. In 1968, George accepted the position of principal at Snohomish High School where he became a highly regarded and well-respected leader, sharing his commitment to education and student achievement with all. After getting his superintendent's credentials, he worked as the assistant superintendent overseeing several building projects, including new school construction and major site renovations. After retiring the first time in 1982, George went to work for the American Lutheran Church as Director of Personnel Services, assisting pastors and congregations during times of transitions. After retiring a second time in 1987, he went to work as the principal of Faith Lutheran School. After retiring a third time, he found his fishing pole. George learned to fish in Mossyrock. As Phyllis would say, "everyone fished in Mossyrock." His time on the river would become a life-long joy shared with his children and grandchildren. Those not ready to don waders and join him, relished the treats on the end of his line. When not fishing, George could often be found in his garden, planting corn, harvesting berries, and gathering lettuce. He made sure Phyllis had apples and pears to can and crab apples to pickle. Blueberries were a treat and the mums were beautiful. George was a passionate advocate for schools, using leadership positions to speak out, speak up, and speak for education funding and teacher support. He served on the Snohomish School Board from 1993-1998, and while still a principal, he was a member and president of the Washington Association of Secondary School Principals. George and Phyllis were both active in their church and community, always finding ways to give back, to serve, to support and encourage others. They were founding members of the Lutheran Church in Morton, WA and Our Savior's Lutheran in Issaquah, WA. After moving to Snohomish, WA, they became a beloved part of Christ the King Lutheran Church, serving year after year in one capacity after another, sharing their commitment to service with all. In the community, George was active in Lions. He helped found the Snohomish Education Foundation. He served beside Phyllis at the community kitchen. He volunteered in the Special Offenders Unit of the Monroe Reformatory. George led by example, loving generously and giving selflessly. He treasured family. He remained devoted to his wife, Phyllis from that first day at PLC to his very last day at Providence where he passed peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by Phyllis, all four children, several grandchildren, and a daughter- and son-in-law. George is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 67 years, his very best friend. They were a team, a championship team. He could often be heard saying, "whatever she says." George is also survived by children, Kurt (and Deanna), Jill (and Bob), Sara (and David), and Gail (and Jerry); 10 grandchildren, Kyle (and Katie), Kevin (and Manoela) Nowadnick, Eric (and Michelle) Tweedy, Brittany (and David) Gately, Sherry (and Alex) Tirdil, David and Michael Ferguson, Allison (and Chris) Odell, Alex (and Audrien) Danner, and Andy Danner; and almost four great-grandchildren, Enzo Nowadnick, Austin Nowadnick, Olivia Tirdil, and Baby Gately coming soon! A memorial service celebrating George's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1305 Pine Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snohomish Education Foundation, P. O. Box 1312, Snohomish, WA 98291 or Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1305 Pine Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close