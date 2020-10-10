Glenna Miller Travers

10/10/1950 - 1/22/2020

We celebrate what would have been your 70th birthday even though you are no longer with us. Your bright smile and laughter that you shared with us each day are missing from our lives. While we are saddened by your too soon leaving us, we also realize that you expected us to "buck up" and go on with our lives and to savor all the love and wonderful memories we had together. We know you are looking down at us and hope you are smiling because we continue to cherish your time with us. Yes, we still have tears in our eyes when we think of how much we miss you but we are slowly moving forward, one step at a time.

There is a short essay that has meant a lot to help move forward titled "SHE IS GONE" by David Harkins:

"You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she has lived.

You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back or you can open your eyes and see all she's left.

Your heart can be empty because you can't see her or you can be full of the love you shared.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can remember her and only that she's gone or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.

You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back or you can do what she'd want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on."

We love you and will miss you forever! Happy 70th birthday!!!

Glenna Miller Travers