Grete R. Larson Nov. 21, 1929 - Jan. 23, 2020 Grete Larson of Machias, WA, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 23, 2020 of natural causes. She was surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Grete was born Grete Ragnhild Halvorsen in Lillehammer, Norway on November 21, 1929. As a young woman, she moved to Veblungsnes, Norway where she met and married her husband, Lars Torvik. Life brought her to the United States with her husband, arriving at Ellis Island and making their way to the Pacific Northwest to settle in Ballard, WA. They soon found work, established their home, and began a family with daughter, Ingrid and son, Svein. Grete's next chapter found her moving to Richmond Beach with her second husband, Norman Farstad. Grete built lavish gardens and could often be found selling her vegetables on the "honor" system at the end of her driveway. Grete moved out to Machias, making her final residence along the Pilchuck River with her third husband, Curtis Larson. Grete and Curt became avid dancers and she continued her love for gardening by adding more beds and greenhouses to their yard. Grete and Curt could be found every Saturday for many years at the Edmonds Market selling jams, jellies, vegetables, handmade knits and hand crafts. After Curt's death, Grete immersed herself in the world of dance. She frequented many local dance floors and dance festivals throughout the state. Grete is survived by her children: Ingrid Klein and Svein Torvik; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Sons of Norway - Normanna Lodge (2725 Oakes Ave, Everett, WA 98201) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to local animal shelters or PAWS on Grete's behalf.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020

