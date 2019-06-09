Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean P. Newcomer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 6, 1926 - June 1, 2019 Jean Newcomer, age 92, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was at peace. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Newcomer, also age 92, on July 17, 2017. They are now reunited. Jean was the best Registered Nurse for many years at Everett General Hospital (now Providence) and also worked at Queens Hospital in Hawaii for a period of time. Jean was born in Everett, WA, graduated from Everett High School and attended Everett General's nursing school, as her mom had. Jean is survived by her loving daughter, Diane; and a son, Gary; both of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In honoring her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name. She will be missed greatly by many. Rest in Peace



August 6, 1926 - June 1, 2019 Jean Newcomer, age 92, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was at peace. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Newcomer, also age 92, on July 17, 2017. They are now reunited. Jean was the best Registered Nurse for many years at Everett General Hospital (now Providence) and also worked at Queens Hospital in Hawaii for a period of time. Jean was born in Everett, WA, graduated from Everett High School and attended Everett General's nursing school, as her mom had. Jean is survived by her loving daughter, Diane; and a son, Gary; both of Las Vegas, NV; three grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In honoring her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name. She will be missed greatly by many. Rest in Peace Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019

