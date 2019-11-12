Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Mark Zehnder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Mark" Zehnder July 9, 1950 - November 5, 2019 Joseph "Mark" Zehnder was born July 9, 1950 in Tacoma, WA. He attended Lake Stevens High School. After attending Western Washington University and Washington State University, Mark served for 34 years in the Everett Police Department as a patrolman, detective, and training officer before retiring in 2010 to enjoy time with his family, table tennis, and weekly breakfasts with his friends from the police force. He and his wife of 31 years, Ruth, loved traveling and camping, and had several adventures together over the summer, most recently in Cannon Beach, OR, and Lincoln Rock State Park, WA. He passed away from pancreatic cancer on November 5, 2019. He touched the lives of hundreds of people with his wisdom, friendship, humor, generosity, love, and faith in Jesus. He is survived and sorely missed by his wife and best friend, Ruth; his three children: Julie, Curtis, and Jake; his six siblings: Kathy, Mike, Paul, Terri, Steve, and Maria; his 20 nieces and nephews; and his many, many friends. May the Lord be with him and keep him always. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Research.



Joseph "Mark" Zehnder July 9, 1950 - November 5, 2019 Joseph "Mark" Zehnder was born July 9, 1950 in Tacoma, WA. He attended Lake Stevens High School. After attending Western Washington University and Washington State University, Mark served for 34 years in the Everett Police Department as a patrolman, detective, and training officer before retiring in 2010 to enjoy time with his family, table tennis, and weekly breakfasts with his friends from the police force. He and his wife of 31 years, Ruth, loved traveling and camping, and had several adventures together over the summer, most recently in Cannon Beach, OR, and Lincoln Rock State Park, WA. He passed away from pancreatic cancer on November 5, 2019. He touched the lives of hundreds of people with his wisdom, friendship, humor, generosity, love, and faith in Jesus. He is survived and sorely missed by his wife and best friend, Ruth; his three children: Julie, Curtis, and Jake; his six siblings: Kathy, Mike, Paul, Terri, Steve, and Maria; his 20 nieces and nephews; and his many, many friends. May the Lord be with him and keep him always. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 12, 2019

