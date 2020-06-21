Every so often, a light shines so bright that others are magically attracted.



June Elizabeth Martin passed peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the age of 97. She was surrounded by her family and in the hearts of many. Welcomed by Captain Robert Henry Brighton and Gladys Marjorie Hollett on December 19, 1922 in Regina, Saskatchewan, June wed Douglas Martin and raised three of the best children a family could ask for. Family was the center of June's world, and many an adventure were had with her daughter Penny, sons Bob and Rick, daughters-in-law Lucy and Cathy, granddaughters Cheryl and Veronica, grandson-in-law Pete and great-grandsons Gage and Kaleb.



She maintained close relationships with her siblings and numerous friends throughout her life, including many great friendships dating back to her childhood in Saskatoon. She enjoyed card games, gardening, being in the kitchen, and was an avid sports fan. She especially loved sharing special travel experiences with her family. We were lucky enough to spend her 96th birthday in Hawaii with the entire family.



June had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. She made friends easily and kept them permanently. Friends--from her early years as a bookkeeper with B&M Contracting, throughout her travels as a "roller-skate mom" with Bob and Penny, to her condominium complex in Mill Creek--all loved her deeply. Her relationships were special, and she made each person in her life feel uniquely loved.



We will miss her deeply.



June is predeceased by her parents, husband, sister Eleanor and brother Bruce. She is survived by her sister Shirley and nephew Glenn in Vancouver, BC as well as all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We also owe a deep debt of gratitude to Claudine for her loving care over the last year.



A celebration of June's life will be held at a future date.



