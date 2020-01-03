Loraine Mildred Schneider 98, of Everett, WA passed December 26, 2019. Loraine was born to David and Clara Munhall, December 13, 1921 in High Prairie, Alberta Canada. Her family moved to Skagit Valley, WA in the summer of 1923. Loraine graduated from Anacortes High School in 1939. She married John (Jack) Schneider April 26, 1945 and they lived together in Everett, WA. Together they raised three children, Cheryl Ann Wright, Dennis Scott Schneider, and Susan Loraine Wiese. Loraine leaves as her legacy three children, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Her family remembers her as a caring and giving person. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Loraine was preceded in death by Jack Schneider (husband), David and Clara Munhall (parents), her brother, and three sisters.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 3, 2020