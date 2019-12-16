Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Kane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn D. Kane June 1, 1929 - November 26, 2019 Lynn passed away on November 26, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Lynn was born to Glen and Olive Kane in Lemmon SD, where he grew up and attended high school. Following high school, he entered the National Guard. He met and married the love of his life, Rosemary, in 1953. He leaves behind his wife; a son, Michael (Patricia); brothers, George and Harvey; sisters, Julie and Carol. He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nancy Cronin; and a sister, June. He shared his love for sports, working with his hands and his family. He could always start a conversation with anyone, no matter where or what he might have in common. He loved to figure out how things worked and how to fix them from mechanics to science. Family vacations to and from the Midwest would always include "Rock Hounding" and history. Never taking the straight route, he would divert from the main route to find something interesting. A special thanks to View Ridge Care Center and Providence Medical Center, Everett for taking care of Lynn during his last difficult days.



