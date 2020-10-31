Margaret Edith (Robbins) Anderson passed away peacefully at her beautiful Lake home in Arlington WA with family at her side. Marg was born to Earl and Emily Robbins in Seattle WA; she was the second born of four girls.

Marg graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943 and went on to graduate as a Cadet Nurse for Providence Hospital in Seattle where she worked as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room for close to 30 years.

Mom met Dad "and that was it"! Marg and Andy married and loved each other for 56 happy years. Their family grew from six children to 13 grand children to 12 great grand children to 1 great great grandchild.

Moms favorite things in life were her family, her friends and her sports. She loved her family and was interested in what each one was up to. She had many friends she cherished and always told us kids "to have a friend you must be a friend". She watched, read and listened to sports; frequently at the same time.

Blessed with a witty sense of humor, positive outlook on life and her way of always seeing the good in people will leave a legacy that will thrive through many generations to come.

Mom, you may be physically gone from us for now but in our hearts and our memories you live on.

No service will be held at her request. If you would like, a memorial gift may be made to Childrens Hospital.

January 9, 1926 - October 18, 2020