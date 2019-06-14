Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Arsenault. View Sign Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn M. Arsenault Marilyn Arsenault, our loving Mother, passed away June 8, 2019 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Marilyn was born November 29, 1934 in Everett, WA, to Margaret and Hannibal Pomeroy and was the youngest and last survivor of her siblings, Dorothy, Evelyn, Don and Betty. Marilyn met her husband, Steve at Silver Lake while he was stationed at Paine Field Air Force Base, and they married June 30, 1951. Settling in Lynnwood, WA, together they raised three children, enjoyed hosting the family picnics at Dale Way Park, belonged to a dance club, and became snowbirds in later years, purchasing a place in Surprise, AZ. They were married 53 years until Steve's passing in 2004. Marilyn also lost her oldest son, Michael in 2014. In her younger years, Marilyn was a stay at home mom who loved baking, sewing, crocheting and she did them all very well. Once her children were grown, she worked various jobs, office and retail in and around Snohomish County. Marilyn was a God loving woman who never uttered an unkind word. Marilyn leaves behind only daughter, Sandy, husband, Rick, children, Justin and Rechelle and youngest son, Steve and granddaughter, Amy Lee. Service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at noon at Solie Funeral Home with 2:00 pm graveside prayer at Cypress Lawns.



