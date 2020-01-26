Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hatchel Callaghan. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Faith Hatchel Callaghan May 9, 1942 - January 16, 2020 Mary Faith Hatchel Callaghan, of Marysville, Washington and a longtime resident of Everett, passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2020. Mary was born May 9,1942 in Seattle, WA, to James and Mary Hatchel. She and her family moved to Everett when she was a child. They became members of Immaculate Conception Church. Mary attended Immaculate Conception School through 8th grade and then went onto high school at Everett High, graduating in 1960. She married Bill Callaghan on August 18, 1962 in Everett. The young couple met as children when Bill pushed Mary's tricycle around the neighborhood. They continued their relationship through grade school and high school. The couple was married for 57 years and resided in Everett until Bill's retirement in 2011 when they moved to Marysville. Mary was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish for over 55 years. She and her husband raised six children, whom all attended St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School. Over the years, Mary graciously volunteered at both the church and school. Her commitment and kindness were reflected through her unselfish giving of time. Mary was a stay-at-home Mom for all her children's growing up years. She loved the routine of packing lunches, the occasional car rides to school, attending the kid's sporting events and other after school activities. Each day always ended with a home-cooked family dinner. Mary made it a priority to make each child's birthday special and holidays rememberable. Christmas was her favorite because it always meant time with the entire family and carrying on several traditions throughout the years. Once the children were grown and Bill retired, Mary loved that they were able to travel more, spend time going out in the evenings, watching more football together and playing their daily card game (in which Mary always won). During this time, they also had a cabin at Port Susan for periods away to relax and enjoy her family visits, especially with her grand children. Mary loved all family get-togethers with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter most. This time was all she ever asked of her family, and the love and sacrifices she gave, made it easy to honor her this way. It is because of Mary, that her family remains close and are dedicated to carrying on family traditions so dear to her heart. Mary's demonstration of faith in the Lord and strength in her battles, was truly a gift and inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Bill, and six children: Jim (Barbara) Callaghan, Colleen (Jim) Romo, Christine (Tod) Sorensen, Connie (Tom Davidson) Bechtol, Caren (Rodney) Schreib, and Kevin (Helen) Callaghan. She will also be missed by her 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and four siblings: David (Susan) Hatchel, John (Joan) Hatchel, Mark (Susan) Hatchel, Dolores Parker and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Hatchel, and her sister, Nancy Lewis. A Catholic Mass will be held February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in the Gymnasium at St. Mary Magdalen, 8517 7th Avenue SE, Everett, WA 98208. Memorial Gifts may be sent to Providence Hospice or Catholic Community Service.





