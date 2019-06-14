Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mayme L. Bischoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mayme Lou Bischoff Lou Bischoff, 89, passed at Providence Hospice in Everett, WA, May 29, 2019. Born January 25, 1930, raised at Pine Lake, Issaquah, WA. Preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Anson. Survived by her husband, Edwin Bischoff; daughters, Christina (Steve) McDonald and Connie (Mike) Faast. A loving Grandmother to six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Lou began a nursing career in the 1960's and worked in the restaurant business for many years. She and Ed became involved in the preservation of Western Swing music and would earn the title of "The First Lady of Western Swing" also serving as president until recently retiring her position. A celebration of her life will be June 29, 2019, 2pm at the Pine Lake Community Club, 21333 SE 20th St, Sammamish, WA 98075. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western Swing Society, P.O. Box 14003 Mill Creek, WA 98082.



