Norma J. Kruger, age 94, died at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland, on March 6, 2019. Norma was the daughter of Grace and Harrison Kruger of Wisconsin Rapids, where her grandfather developed one of the first Cranberry farms in Wisconsin. Her early education was in a one-room rural school in Wisconsin. She was a 1942 graduate of Alexander High School, Nekoosa, WI. She attended college at Wisconsin State Teachers College (now, the University of Wisconsin) earning a degree in Physical Ed. and Recreation. She was later awarded a Master of Science in Counseling from the University of Oregon. Norma worked in public schools and colleges in Wisconsin, Oregon, Missouri, and Washington State. During World War ll, Norma was employed by the Department of Defense overseas schools in Turkey and Japan. Her interest in travel led her to make the most of her foreign tours of duty and spent her spare time visiting as much of the surrounding area as possible. While living in Turkey, she made side trips throughout southern Europe and the Near East, spending one Christmas in Jerusalem, which she considered one of the high points of her travels. In 1992, Norma was awarded membership in the Women's Overseas Service League for serving honorably overseas with the Armed Forces of the United States in time of war and national emergency. Norma retired from Edmonds Community College in 1989 after 18 years as Director of Counseling and Career Development. She served as president of Soroptimist International of Sno-King, as well as president of the local American Association of University Women, and was active in Washington State community college counseling and career placement administrators. At her request, no services will be held. Following cremation, interment will be at the Kruger Family Lot, Forest Hill Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Memorials in Norma's name may be made to the Norma Kruger Student Education Fund through the Community Foundation of Snohomish County, 2823 Rockefellar Ave, Everett, WA 98201 or the .



