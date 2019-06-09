Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Jean Smith Dec. 18, 1927 - May 13, 2019 Patty (91) was born December 19, 1927 in Aberdeen, Washington to Claude and Muriel Rhodes. With her father being involved in logging, she lived in Hoquiam, Olympia, Lacey, Long Island, Holmes Island and Shelton where she graduated from high school in 1946. Patty moved to Seattle to attend and graduate from Virginia Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She worked there for three years, then moved to Denver, Colorado where she spent another three years before returning to Everett to work at Everett General Hospital. Before retiring, she supported several physcians in their private practices. She married Butch (Duane) Smith in 1970. They enjoyed years with the Whirlybird Square Dancing Club, Friendship Club and RV travels with many wonderful friends. Patty enjoyed bowling and volunteering at church. Patty requested no service. Her ashes will rest next to Butch at G.A.R Cemetery in Snohomish, WA. She has now joined Butch - the love of her life - and together they are Square Dancing again.



