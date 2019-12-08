Renee Kathy Lou (Simpson) Olson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee Kathy Lou (Simpson) Olson.
Service Information
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA
98270-4237
(360)-659-3711
Obituary
Send Flowers

Renee Kathy Lou (Simpson) Olson was born on March 23, 1962 to Dawn and Glenn Simpson in Everett, Washington, she joined her family on the other side on November 28, 2019 at the Evergreen Hospice Center in Kirkland, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Todd Olson; children, Tashina (Claudio), Tyrone (Cassandra) Brisbois Sr., TJ (Tah-sheena) Laramie; mother, Dawn Simpson; sisters, Deb (Howard) Brown, April (Rocky) Brisbois and Sjeabon Simpson; grand children, Yessenia, Evelyn, Mauricio, Eternity, Kamri, Tyrone, Jr., Ayden, Madison, Jackson, Jameson, Gabriella, Tyson, Trinity, Tara, Teairra and Theodore; aunts, Ginnie Carpenter, Joy Lacy, Joann Jones and Millie Jones; uncles, Dale (Barbara) Jones, Richard (Toby) Jones, Marvin Jones and Delmer Jones; daughter-in-law, Seanna Olson and many cousins, nieces and nephews in the Jones, Brown, Retasket, Lacy, Carpenter, Simpson, Dunn, Comenote, Hudson and Young Families. She joined her father, Glenn Simpson, daughter, Bridgette (Simpson) Martin, sister, Sharon Kae (Simpson) Comenote, sister-in-law, Kim (Taylor) Simpson; grandparents, George and Luella Jones, Ada Tipton and Aubrey Simpson; aunts, Caroline "Uppy" Thornberry, LaVerne Jones, Gloria St. Germaine, Lorraine Jones, Phyllis Lowe and Bev Jones; uncles, Stan Jones Sr., Alpheus Jones Sr., Lynn "Stomper" Jones, Norman Jones, Billy Jones, Chucky Jones, Cecil Lacy, George Carpenter, Bob Thornberry and Howard St. Germaine, her dog "Scrappy CoCo" on the other side. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Tulalip Gym.
logo

logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Marysville, WA   (360) 659-3711
funeral home direction icon