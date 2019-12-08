|
Marysville, WA
98270-4237
Renee Kathy Lou (Simpson) Olson was born on March 23, 1962 to Dawn and Glenn Simpson in Everett, Washington, she joined her family on the other side on November 28, 2019 at the Evergreen Hospice Center in Kirkland, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Todd Olson; children, Tashina (Claudio), Tyrone (Cassandra) Brisbois Sr., TJ (Tah-sheena) Laramie; mother, Dawn Simpson; sisters, Deb (Howard) Brown, April (Rocky) Brisbois and Sjeabon Simpson; grand children, Yessenia, Evelyn, Mauricio, Eternity, Kamri, Tyrone, Jr., Ayden, Madison, Jackson, Jameson, Gabriella, Tyson, Trinity, Tara, Teairra and Theodore; aunts, Ginnie Carpenter, Joy Lacy, Joann Jones and Millie Jones; uncles, Dale (Barbara) Jones, Richard (Toby) Jones, Marvin Jones and Delmer Jones; daughter-in-law, Seanna Olson and many cousins, nieces and nephews in the Jones, Brown, Retasket, Lacy, Carpenter, Simpson, Dunn, Comenote, Hudson and Young Families. She joined her father, Glenn Simpson, daughter, Bridgette (Simpson) Martin, sister, Sharon Kae (Simpson) Comenote, sister-in-law, Kim (Taylor) Simpson; grandparents, George and Luella Jones, Ada Tipton and Aubrey Simpson; aunts, Caroline "Uppy" Thornberry, LaVerne Jones, Gloria St. Germaine, Lorraine Jones, Phyllis Lowe and Bev Jones; uncles, Stan Jones Sr., Alpheus Jones Sr., Lynn "Stomper" Jones, Norman Jones, Billy Jones, Chucky Jones, Cecil Lacy, George Carpenter, Bob Thornberry and Howard St. Germaine, her dog "Scrappy CoCo" on the other side. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Tulalip Gym.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019
