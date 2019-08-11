Richard Harold Bettger February 5, 1927 - July 28, 2019 Richard Bettger peacefully passed away on July 28, 2019 on Camano Island, Washington at the age of 92. Born and raised in Sutton, Nebraska, Richard was the youngest son of Frederich and Margaret (Giesler) Bettger, German speaking immigrants from Russia. He was doted on by his siblings, Milton, Rufus, Edwin, and Lizetta. After graduating from Sutton High School, Richard followed his brother, Ed, and joined the US Navy, serving during WWII. While stationed in Bremerton, Washington, Richard met the "love of his life", Florence Stordahl, on a blind date. They were married for 65 years and raised three children, Nancy, David, and Diane. Upon graduating from the University of Washington's School of Pharmacy, Richard moved to Everett, Washington where he was the owner and pharmacist of Castle Drugs for over 30 years. His wife, Florence, served as the bookkeeper. Their three children worked at the store to earn money for college. Under the guidance of their parents they developed a strong work ethic. One to always keep busy, Richard took up scuba diving, underwater photography, hiking, golf, and water skiing while still managing Castle Drugs. After retiring, Richard lived between Camano Island, Washington and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he continued to pursue his passions. He loved to travel and often included his children and grandchildren on his grand adventures. Richard had the energy to keep up with his grandchildren and they would often shout, "Go for it, Gramps!" Richard is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister, and his wife, Florence. He is survived by his three children: Nancy Smith (Laurence), David Bettger (Anne), Diane Bettger; four grandchildren, Chad Smith (Amy), Meghan Smith (Mark Vandeberg), Jill Stoknes (Brennen), and Kristin Bettger; six great grandchildren, Logan Smith, Madison Vandeberg, Olivia and Liam Stoknes, and Malia and Colton Shepherd, and the seventh one on the way. You will be missed Dad, Gramps, and Great Pa!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019