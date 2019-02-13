In Loving Memory Robert "Bob" Lawton Sept 26, 1951 - Feb 13, 2013 "It matters not how long we live, but how." Philip James Bailey We think of you often, and remember all the fun things we did. You took John to his first rock concert, and we all saw ZZ Top and Cher. When we hear the songs, it brings a smile to our faces. Thank you for being you, and loving us just the way we were. You will always live on in our hearts and memories. Love, Lynn and John,
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 13, 2019