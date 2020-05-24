May 16, 1930 – May 11, 2020 Ruby was born in Everett, WA. She was raised in Snohomish (Forbes), WA. She married Ed Bradshaw in 1949. They had one daughter, Tracy Zimmerman (Jack); a granddaughter, Michelle Whitney (Curt); four great grandchildren, Meghan, Logan, Bergen and Katie; a granddaughter, Beth Fraser; great granddaughter, Madison; a niece, Susan Henriksen (Gary); and two great nephews and a great niece. Ruby and Ed moved to Marysville, WA in 1960 and resided in Marysville until the present. Ruby was preceded in death by husband, Ed; grandson, James Fraser; her sister, Ruth; and her nephew, Clay. Ruby much enjoyed the Sons of Norway and Normana Lodge and her church, Mt. View Presbyterian in Marysville. Ruby will be interned at Tahoma National Cemetery with her husband Ed at a later date.