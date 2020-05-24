Ruby Ann Bradshaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 16, 1930 – May 11, 2020 Ruby was born in Everett, WA. She was raised in Snohomish (Forbes), WA. She married Ed Bradshaw in 1949. They had one daughter, Tracy Zimmerman (Jack); a granddaughter, Michelle Whitney (Curt); four great grandchildren, Meghan, Logan, Bergen and Katie; a granddaughter, Beth Fraser; great granddaughter, Madison; a niece, Susan Henriksen (Gary); and two great nephews and a great niece. Ruby and Ed moved to Marysville, WA in 1960 and resided in Marysville until the present. Ruby was preceded in death by husband, Ed; grandson, James Fraser; her sister, Ruth; and her nephew, Clay. Ruby much enjoyed the Sons of Norway and Normana Lodge and her church, Mt. View Presbyterian in Marysville. Ruby will be interned at Tahoma National Cemetery with her husband Ed at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved