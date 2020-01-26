Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saralee Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Saralee "Susie" "Sue" Smith (Erickson) May 22, 1944 - January 18, 2020 Sue Smith, 75, originally of Stanwood, WA, passed away peacefully at home in Snohomish, WA with family, on January 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Olive Eileen Erickson; husband, Marv Smith; son, David Murray; grandchildren: Marvin Shelby Smith and Nicole Burghart; brothers: Roger, Robert, Danny, Courtney, Chris and Charlie; sisters: Bobbie and Anna. She is survived by her children: Marvin "Bronco" Smith, Jennifer Smith-Oxendine; grandchildren: Christopher, Hannah, Casey and Kayla; great- grandchildren: Marley, Paisley, Remington and Ellie; brothers: Tim and Robin; sisters: Pat, Boots, Mima, Karen, and Melissa; special friend, Cindy; and a whole pack of nieces, nephews, and other misfits she collected along her journey. Sue was a tough, loyal woman who loved her family fiercely. She loved Elvis, thrift stores, bingo, crossword puzzles, and the casino. She grew up on horseback - riding and driving teams, and had many horses over the years - each one having a special place in her heart and an unbreakable bond. She loved to read and always thought someday she would write and publish the stories from her life. She was an amazing cook and there was always a spot at her dinner table for any 'extras' who needed a place to go. She saw the good in the misfits and always cheered for the underdog. A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Viking Hall in Silvana, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Return to Freedom (



