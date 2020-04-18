Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Gullickson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley June Porter Balloun Gullickson January 27, 1927 - April 6, 2020 Shirley passed away peacefully at her home in Arizona. Shirley was born to Merle and Lula Porter in Eugene OR. She grew up with two sisters, Norma and Delores. Shirley married Myron Balloun on August 21, 1946 in Salem, OR and raised their children in Oregon and Washington. Shirley later married Ray Gullickson on June 16, 1996 and they lived in Index, WA until they built and moved to their retirement home in Arizona. Shirley's passions were her family; she had a family of six children: Deborah, Marilou, Rebecca, Renee, Denise and Stanley, but never turned away the many friends we would add to the mix. She loved gardening, baseball, then later when she and Ray moved to the desert, she truly loved the desert, especially having coffee and biscotti on the patio with family and friends while watching the assorted wildlife she loved to feed. Shirley is survived by her children, Deborah and Bill Hamann, Marilou Balloun, Scott Finney (son-in-law), Renee and Steve Engelson, Denise Balloun, Stanley Balloun, Deb (Monique) Henry, Dan and LaVonne Gullickson, Mike Gullickson, Dave and Tammy Gullickson, Terry Westerlund (son-in-law). She was blessed with a large extended family, including 23 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by Myron Balloun, Ray Gullickson, Rebecca Finney (daughter), Janie Westerlund (stepdaughter) and Michelle Gullickson (daughter-in-law). Shirley will be laid to rest at Sultan City Cemetery in Sultan, WA at a date yet to be determined.



