Shirley Jane Mallonee passed away in Everett, WA on October 5, 2019. She was born in Seattle, WA to Wallace and Jane Ashby. After graduating from Holy Names Academy in Seattle, she attended Seattle University with a Bachelor degree in Education. Her main career outside the home was elementary education in the Edmonds School District. Her emphasis was teaching reading. She had a special education endorsement. She taught in the Edmonds School District for 20 years and retired in 2003. She was active in the various ministries of the Roman Catholic parishes to which she belonged. She was a member of Washington Education Association. Shirley enjoyed reading all types of fiction and was a member of several book clubs. She found great pleasure in gardening, weeding and watching the nurture of vegetables and outdoor flowers. Family was paramount in her life. She enjoyed observing the imagination and molding of the human spirit in her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel far and wide in Europe, and Australia. Ireland had a special place in her heart. She really enjoyed meeting new people and walking with them. She was married to James A. Mallonee on June 18, 1966 at Fort Lawton, Seattle, WA. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Jane Ashby; and her youngest brother, Michael Ashby. She is survived by her husband, James; children: David James (Maureen) Mallonee, Steven Wallace Mallonee, and Lori Kay (Kevin) Pathmann; siblings: Claudia Ashby, Allen Ashby, and Linda St Laurent; and grandchildren: Blake and Kim Mallonee, Mariah Pathmann. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. John Mission, 829 3rd St, Mukilteo, WA, Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., followed by a Church reception. Interment will follow at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the , WA State Chapter, 19031 33rd Ave W #301, Lynnwood, WA 98036 or Sherwood Community Services, 402 91st Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258 Arrangements are entrusted to Solie Funeral Home. Shirley was a kind person. Kindness is defined as the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate. If you were to ask a friend who knew Shirley, they would say she was very kind and caring. When our special needs son, Steve, was born, Shirley exhibited courageous commitment in her gentle caring for Steve's unique needs. During her lifetime, Shirley radiated quiet, unconditional kindness. It was always such a pleasure to have her by my side among family, friends and those soon to be friends. In later years as she began her courageous journey with Alzheimer's, Shirley continued to be a compassionate and generous soul. New residents, who came to live at Brookdale at Silver Lake, gravitated towards her. She may have been unable to answer their concerns, but she was always thoughtful and caring. As her journey continued, Shirley laughed heartily at many things. Every twinkle in her eyes was a sign of her love. The song: "You say it best when you say nothing at all" gives great comfort as her spirit continues. The family wishes to thank Brookdale at Silver Lake and its staff for the unbelievable comfort, care and love that they provided to Shirley and her family.



