Susan Kay Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Kay Miller announces her passing from complications associated with Alzheimer's disease, on May 1, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Sue grew up on Lake Louise in Lakewood, WA. She attended Thomas Aquinas high school and Gonzaga University before transferring to University of Washington. She pursued graduate courses in Speech Pathology and Audiology at Western Washington University. In addition to being a loving partner, mother, grandmother, and friend Sue enjoyed spending time on the beach and gardening at her home in Tulalip, WA. Sue was an avid tennis player, golfer and skier. Sue also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends and volunteering in the local community. She was involved in the Assistance League, Providence General Children's Association/gift shop, Snohomish County Arts Council/Schack Arts Center, among others. Sue was enthusiastic in her approach to her life and her relationships and cared deeply for those around her. She was a constant friend to many and we will all miss her dearly. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Corinne Schueller; and survived by her husband and best friend of 50 years, Ross A. Miller; her children, Jeff Miller (Eva Miller), Kate Miller and Blake Miller; her foster-sister, Julie Cahill Novick; her grandchildren, Ella & Van Miller; and her mother-in-law, Mary Jane Miller. In lieu of a memorial service, her family encourages donations to Seattle Children's Hospital or other organizations that will bring about positive change in your community.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 10, 2020
Ross: I am so sorry to read about the passing of Susan. I remember the many times when you spoke so lovingly about her and the fun times that your family had at your Tulalip home. May the many fond memories you have help you through this difficult period of grief.
Barry Hammer
Friend
May 10, 2020
Ross: So sorry to just learn of the passing of your wonderful wife. I remember the many times you spoke of her as your loving and caring wife. May the many happy memories you have of your life together you
Barry Hammer
Friend
May 10, 2020
We remember Sue with so many fun times together as a family, as a couple and with our girl outings. She was always concerned that everyone was included and always added to any fun herself. Rest In Peace Sue, youve had a hard time these last few years and know that your family will never be the same without you and that you will always be remembered by all your many friends. Michael and Linda Goodrick
LK Goodrick
Friend
May 10, 2020
Cherished her friendship. She will be truly missed.
Vicki Mendenhall
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved