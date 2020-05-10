It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Kay Miller announces her passing from complications associated with Alzheimer's disease, on May 1, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Sue grew up on Lake Louise in Lakewood, WA. She attended Thomas Aquinas high school and Gonzaga University before transferring to University of Washington. She pursued graduate courses in Speech Pathology and Audiology at Western Washington University. In addition to being a loving partner, mother, grandmother, and friend Sue enjoyed spending time on the beach and gardening at her home in Tulalip, WA. Sue was an avid tennis player, golfer and skier. Sue also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends and volunteering in the local community. She was involved in the Assistance League, Providence General Children's Association/gift shop, Snohomish County Arts Council/Schack Arts Center, among others. Sue was enthusiastic in her approach to her life and her relationships and cared deeply for those around her. She was a constant friend to many and we will all miss her dearly. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Corinne Schueller; and survived by her husband and best friend of 50 years, Ross A. Miller; her children, Jeff Miller (Eva Miller), Kate Miller and Blake Miller; her foster-sister, Julie Cahill Novick; her grandchildren, Ella & Van Miller; and her mother-in-law, Mary Jane Miller. In lieu of a memorial service, her family encourages donations to Seattle Children's Hospital or other organizations that will bring about positive change in your community.