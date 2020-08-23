Ronald E. Moquin, 83, of Assonet passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. An employee of Shaw's Supermarket, he enjoyed golfing and watching New England sports. He spent 18 years of his life in Southern California's L.A. County. He was a Marine Corps veteran. He was the husband of 58 years to Patricia (Bench) Moquin; father of Eric, Michael and Warren Moquin; grandfather of Matthew, Timothy, Kenney, Jami, Michael, Noah, Josh and the late Bethany Moquin; great-grandfather of Will, Bethany, Aizlyn, Travis, Preston and Emily; brother of Jacqueline Levesque and the late Ernest Moquin and Alfred Dube; son of the late Alfred and Yvette (Moquin) Dube LaForest; stepson of late Norman LaForest. Private arrangements are entrusted to AuclairFuneralHome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hasbro Children's Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital Foundation, Development Office PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
