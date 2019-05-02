Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Anne E. Atkinson. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Bette Anne E. Atkinson, 85, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.



Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, May 3 at 10-11 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC The graveside service will be Friday, May 3 at ll:30 am at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road, 620 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina.



A native of Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Atkinson was the daughter of the late Albert B. Wylie and Elfrida Anderson Wylie and the widow of Samuel J. Atkinson.



She graduated from Winthrop Training School and from Winthrop College in 1954 with a two-year business degree. She worked as a secretary for the Celanese Corp., Rock Hill, SC; Daniel Construction Co. in the building of Bowaters Corp.; and retired after 35 years with the Duff-Norton Co., Charlotte, NC. She was a charter member of Oakland Baptist Church and a Hospice volunteer.



In her late seventies, Bette Anne moved to an independent living facility in Dallas, GA to be near her loving cousin and friend, Joyce Wallace and her husband, Gil Wallace.



Surviving are her caregivers and cousin Joyce G. Wallace and Gil Wallace; several other cousins; and nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or .

Bette Anne E. Atkinson, 85, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, May 3 at 10-11 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC The graveside service will be Friday, May 3 at ll:30 am at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road, 620 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina.A native of Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Atkinson was the daughter of the late Albert B. Wylie and Elfrida Anderson Wylie and the widow of Samuel J. Atkinson.She graduated from Winthrop Training School and from Winthrop College in 1954 with a two-year business degree. She worked as a secretary for the Celanese Corp., Rock Hill, SC; Daniel Construction Co. in the building of Bowaters Corp.; and retired after 35 years with the Duff-Norton Co., Charlotte, NC. She was a charter member of Oakland Baptist Church and a Hospice volunteer.In her late seventies, Bette Anne moved to an independent living facility in Dallas, GA to be near her loving cousin and friend, Joyce Wallace and her husband, Gil Wallace.Surviving are her caregivers and cousin Joyce G. Wallace and Gil Wallace; several other cousins; and nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or . Published in The Herald on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations