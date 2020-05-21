Mrs. Dorothy Jean Fox Goodwin, 75, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Goodwin was born in Kannapolis, NC, and the daughter of the late Newton A Fox and the late Ruth Parker Fox. She retired from Bowater - Carolinas with 29 years of service. She loved to clogg having a clogging team named "Happy Tracks". She also was a judge and was named to the Hall of Fame.
Surviving are her spouse, Joe E Goodwin; son, Matt Goodwin of Lesslie, SC; two daughters, Amy Susan (Matt) Faulkenberry of Rock Hill, SC, Kimberly Lynn Freeman of Lesslie, two grandchildren, Catey and Tim (TC); her uncle, Jimmy Burch; and her cousins, Richard and Bibi Burch, Ann and Tim Ring, and Chuck and Susan Hill. Along with her family, she enjoyed her Bowater family, Clogging family, and Monday night family.
The family would like to recognize the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House and their staff for the excellent care and love shown during this time.
The family wishes that memorials for Mrs. Goodwin be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The Herald on May 21, 2020