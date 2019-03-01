Mr. Earl O'Neil "Buddy" Osborne, age 83, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl "Buddy" Osborne.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Wolfe Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Gene Flack officiating.
Born in Fort Mill, Buddy was a son of the late Leroy James "Jim" Osborne and Alma Haire Eason Osborne. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Mr. Osborne was an off-set printer and retired from Manville Packaging. He was widowed by Joyce Hucks Osborne in 2008 after over 50 years of marriage. Buddy was a member of Higher Ground Church. He enjoyed dirt track racing and was part owner of a racing team, was a huge fan of NASCAR and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his son, Freddie Osborne and his wife, Marlene Paterno Osborne of Fort Mill; his brother, Donald Osborne of Chester; four grandchildren, Jodi Mast and her husband Windell, Katie Hudgins and her husband Chad, Matthew Paterno, and Kara Carter and her husband Rodney; six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Published in The Herald on Mar. 1, 2019