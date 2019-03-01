Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl "Buddy" Osborne. View Sign

Mr. Earl O'Neil "Buddy" Osborne, age 83, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Atrium Health in Pineville, N.C.



The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Wolfe Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Gene Flack officiating.



Born in Fort Mill, Buddy was a son of the late Leroy James "Jim" Osborne and Alma Haire Eason Osborne. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Mr. Osborne was an off-set printer and retired from Manville Packaging. He was widowed by Joyce Hucks Osborne in 2008 after over 50 years of marriage. Buddy was a member of Higher Ground Church. He enjoyed dirt track racing and was part owner of a racing team, was a huge fan of NASCAR and enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Surviving are his son, Freddie Osborne and his wife, Marlene Paterno Osborne of Fort Mill; his brother, Donald Osborne of Chester; four grandchildren, Jodi Mast and her husband Windell, Katie Hudgins and her husband Chad, Matthew Paterno, and Kara Carter and her husband Rodney; six great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.



