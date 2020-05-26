Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Leitner. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Cordes McDowell Leitner died peacefully on May 22, 2020 at Westminister Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Hill. A private graveside service for the family will be held.



Born December 3, 1917 Mrs. Leitner was the widow of James D. Leitner and daughter of Gilmore Simms McDowell and Frances Boylston Cordes McDowell. She grew up in Charleston and graduated from Memminger High School. There she was presented with the Latin Prize for her scholarship in that subject. By taking the College Boards in three subjects she won a regional scholarship and attended Hollins College now Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia. Graduating in 1939 she remained until her death a devoted Hollins alumna. During World War II Frances McDowell, not yet married, was a supervisor in the Aircraft Warning System at the Charleston Shipyards. She accrued over 1500 hours of service reporting the spotting of planes along the coast. She married Major James Dunlap Leitner, a veteran of the Pacific Theater, in May 1944 and after the war moved with him to Chester, South Carolina. Mrs. Leitner lived in Chester for over sixty years before moving to Westminster Towers Retirement Community in Rock Hill. In Chester, she was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where she was the first woman to serve on the Church Vestry, represented the church in Diocesan activities and served on the Altar Guild. She was instrumental in chartering the Pony Baseball League in Chester and was for years found at Chester sports events cheering on her sons and their teams. She was known as a rabid Citadel sports fan especially following football. Mrs. Leitner was a past president and officer of the Chester Assembly and the Palmetto Literary Club and was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of South Carolina. She was book keeper in her husband's business, Leitner Construction Company, for over twenty years. After taking up golf in her forties, she was a charter member of the SC Senior Ladies Golf Association. She played along with the Chester Lady Golfers in tournaments all over the state. She was a competitive bridge player well into her nineties. After she moved to Rock Hill, Mrs. Leitner attended the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour and was the oldest member. She was cherished as a friend, wife, mother and Granny and will be missed by many. Mrs. Leitner is survived by her sons Simms McDowell Leitner and wife Doris of Rock Hill, Thomas Courtenay Leitner and wife Tracey of Monroe, NC and her daughter Frances Cordes Leitner Rouse and husband Marshall of Rock Hill, her daughter-in-law Sandra Bedenbaugh Leitner Thomas and husband Headen of Rock Hill, seven grandsons James Dunlap Leitner III, John Whealton Leitner II (Riley), Willis Holding Leitner, Thomas Courtenay Leitner Jr. (Andrea), Patrick Abt Leitner (Jenna), Jerry Wayne Rouse (Stacey), and David Marshall Rouse, two granddaughters Lara Lee Leitner and Alexandra Sterling Leitner, and eight great grandchildren, Simms, Annie, Elliott, Collin, Sophie, Addyson, Everleigh, and Weslie Kate. She was predeceased by her husband and their eldest son, James Dunlap Leitner, Jr.



Mrs. Leitner's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Yolanda Browning who was such a wonderful caregiver and to other employees with Westminister Towers, Health and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice and Community Care.



Memorials may be made to The Hollins Fund, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24020 or The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409.



