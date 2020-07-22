Jerry Lynn Hargett, 60, fell asleep with the Lord early on Friday morning July 17, 2020. After a valiant battle with cancer, Jerry passed away in the comfort of his home, in the arms of his devoted wife, Darlene. Jerry was born in 1959 in Rock Hill, SC, to his parents Gerald and Anne Hargett.
Jerry held degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration before spending 30 years in the commercial nuclear industry. He began his career with Westinghouse Nuclear Services Division in Spartanburg, SC, and concluded his career with Areva Transnuclear as the Aiken Facilities Operations Manager.
Jerry will be remembered as a man of faith with a love for Jesus and the finished work of the cross. He also had tremendous integrity with prodigious intellect and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge shown by his love of reading. He cared for his family and cherished his wife. His grandchildren were among the greatest blessings of his life, and he never missed the opportunity to let them know they held a special place in his heart.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 27 years, Darlene Hargett; sons: Allen Clark and Jared Clark; daughter-in law, Lynette Clark; grandchildren: Haley, Brooke, Ethan, Cameron, and Gavin. He is also survived by his mother, Anne Hargett; sister, Joyce Hargett; and brother, Bruce Hargett. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Hargett.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg, SC, on Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. in the Garden of David. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of an Jerry can be made online at https://www.scoacares.org/how-can-you-help/
or mailed to: SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210.
Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Rd., Aiken, SC
