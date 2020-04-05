Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Carlisle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Joseph Earl Carlisle ROCK HILL- Joseph Earl Carlisle, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia died Wednesday April 1, 2020. Joe was a long time member of the Rock Hill community. He was a proud member of the American College of Dentists and was the President of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology from 2007-2009.Joe graduated from The Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry and, in 1978, opened his first oral surgery practice in Rock Hill. He later founded The Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, which still exists today. He was a vital member of the medical community for decades. He was committed to community service and worked in a number of local dental clinics serving people in need. At the time of his death, Joe was a member and elder at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church in York. He was also a long time member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. Joe was a loving father and friend. Joe was predeceased by his parents Lenora Craver Carlisle and Charles E. Carlisle. He is survived by Jane Hiott Carlisle. He leaves behind four daughters; Kristen Johnson (Beau Johnson), Lillian Carlisle, Sarah Carlisle (Marshall Jewett), and Judith Carlisle, as well as two grandsonsParker and Sam Johnson, and his first granddaughter (Baby Jewett) arriving in June. Joe was loved and cherished by his family and his many friends and neighbors. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a burial and ceremony will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of food and flower donations, the family asks those who wish to provide financial donations to Allison Creek Presbyterian Church at 5780 Allison Creek Road, York, SC to honor his life and memory.

Published in The Herald on Apr. 5, 2020

