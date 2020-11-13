Juanita Wallace Harris
December 2, 1938 - November 1, 2020
Hickory Grove, South Carolina - 81, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband George Harris. She leaves cherished memories with her daughters Debbie Harris Gibby (Danny) and Darlene Harris Stone (Brian), five grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Friends of York County Animals Shelter, P. O. Box 304, York, SC 29745. Family will have a private service. Arrangements made by Faith Funeral Services York, SC.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.