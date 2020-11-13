Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Wallace Harris

December 2, 1938 - November 1, 2020

Hickory Grove, South Carolina - 81, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband George Harris. She leaves cherished memories with her daughters Debbie Harris Gibby (Danny) and Darlene Harris Stone (Brian), five grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Friends of York County Animals Shelter, P. O. Box 304, York, SC 29745. Family will have a private service. Arrangements made by Faith Funeral Services York, SC.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store