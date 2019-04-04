Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Parrish. View Sign





Mr. Parrish was born December 01, 1955 in Rock Hill, SC and was a son of Oscar Vernon Parrish and the late Sylvia Wilbanks Parrish. He attended the schools of Lewisville, SC, and was employed with Possehl Connector Services. Kevin was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and four wheeling. He was a member of York County Amateur Radio Society" Ycars".



He is survived by one son, Joshua Parrish, of Edgemoor, SC; one sister, Lisa Parrish Shugart, of Rock Hill, SC; four nieces, Emily BreeAnn Shugart of Rock Hill, SC and Hannah Parrish Shugart, of Rock Hill, SC; Toni Jenkins of Edgemoor, SC and Allison Shaver of Fort Lawn, SC one aunt, Sara Jenkins, of Rock Hill, SC; three nephews , David Jenkins of Fort Lawn, SC, Jeremy Jenkins of Richburg, SC and Justin Jenkins, of Edgemoor, SC. Sister-in-Law, Shelly Stikeleter (Tim) of Edgemoor, SC. Mr. Parrish was preceded in death by his wife Sheila Ernandez Parrish; one daughter, Jennifer Louann Parrish.



Memorials may be made to Lando Church Of God, 3763 Eternal St. Lando, SC 29724



