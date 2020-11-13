Knox Bennett
November 11, 2020
Clover, South Carolina - Knox Boyce Bennett, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Veteran's Day, November 11th, 2020. Formerly of Fort Mill, Knox was the son of the late James Boyce "Bowser" Bennett and Grace McKenzie Bennett. Knox graduated from the University of South Carolina and served in the South Carolina National Guard for 38 years, including active duty during Desert Storm. Knox passionately served First Baptist Church Clover as a Sunday School Director and devoted his life to sharing the gospel with everyone he met. Knox is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Genie Bennett, sister Claudette B. Scott of Rock Hill, son Bryan Bennett of Juno Beach, Florida, daughters Kyndra B. Gainey of Indian Land, Lauren Bowers (Brian), Leslie Atkinson (Todd), 7 grandsons, one granddaughter, as well as many other beloved family members.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, South Carolina. If you plan to attend, please bring a mask and your own chair. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Clover's mission fund or Hospice & Community Care in Rock Hill.
